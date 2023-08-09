Overview: Haitian American Sabrina Cesaire, a social worker and therapist, started an equine therapy business in Detroit to help her community after the pandemic. Here are some images of people involved in the counseling program.

DETROIT—Haitian American Sabrina Cesaire, a social worker and therapist, started an equine therapy business after the pandemic to help her community. A summer camp tailored to children, Stop Horsing Around, provides an opportunity for youngsters to get an interactive, and much fun, counseling experience.

Here are some images of the youngsters, families and community members interacting with the horses, which Cesaire owns and cares for at her farm just outside Detroit.

All photos by Dieu-Nalio Chéry for The Haitian Times.

Children line up during an equine therapy session at Alkebu-lan Village in Detroit on July 8, 2023. Dieu-Nalio Chéry for The Haitian Times Children line up during an equine therapy session at Alkebu-lan Village in Detroit on July 8, 2023. Dieu-Nalio Chéry for The Haitian Times

Twin sisters Leah Jackson, left, and Elissa Jackson, both 12, stand as they attend a horse training class at Alkebu-lan Village in Detroit on July 8, 2023. Dieu-Nalio Chéry for The Haitian Times

Mario Thurman 8, grooms Charlie Brown while he attends a horse training class at Alkebu-lan Village in Detroit on July 8, 2023. (Dieu-Nalio Chéry For The Haitian Times)

Leah Jackson, 12, rides a horse for the first time during the ‘Stop Horsing Around’ summer camp in Carleton, Michigan, on July 29, 2023. Dieu-Nalio Chéry for The Haitian Times

A mule pulls a wagon with children arriving at the farm to ride horses in the ‘Stop Horsing Around’ summer camp in Carleton, Michigan, on July 29, 2023. Dieu-Nalio Chéry for The Haitian Times

A boy pets a horse during the Midwest Invitational Rodeo at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Belleville, Michigan, on June 10, 2023. Dieu-Nalio Chéry for The Haitian Times

Sabrina Cesaire, a Haitian American social worker and therapist, answers questions from an attendee during the Midwest Invitational Rodeo at Wayne County Fairgrounds, Belleville, Michigan, on June 10, 2023. Dieu-Nalio Chéry for The Haitian Times

Sabrina Cesaire, a Haitian American social worker and therapist, rides horses with her business partner Maje-Lloyd Hogan, a public school teacher, during the Midwest Invitational Rodeo at Wayne County Fairgrounds, Belleville, Michigan, on June 10, 2023. Dieu-Nalio Chéry for The Haitian Times

Mario Thurman, 8, feeds a mule before riding horses during the ‘Stop Horsing Around’ summer camp in Carleton, Michigan on July 29, 2023. Dieu-Nalio Chéry for The Haitian Times

Khamau Hogan, 13, left, stands next to Ishmael Cesaire, 12, center, as they prepare to ride horses during the Midwest Invitational Rodeo at Wayne County Fairgrounds in Belleville, Michigan, on June 10, 2023. Dieu-Nalio Chéry for The Haitian Times

Haitian American Social worker Sabrina Cesaire grooms Charlie Brown at a stable in New Boston, Michigan, on February 19, 2023. Dieu-Nalio Chéry for The Haitian Times