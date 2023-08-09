Haitian American Sabrina Cesaire, a social worker and therapist, started an equine therapy business in Detroit to help her community after the pandemic. Here are some images of people involved in the counseling program.
DETROIT—Haitian American Sabrina Cesaire, a social worker and therapist, started an equine therapy business after the pandemic to help her community. A summer camp tailored to children, Stop Horsing Around, provides an opportunity for youngsters to get an interactive, and much fun, counseling experience.
Here are some images of the youngsters, families and community members interacting with the horses, which Cesaire owns and cares for at her farm just outside Detroit.
All photos by Dieu-Nalio Chéry for The Haitian Times.
Dieu-Nalio Chery is a fellow at City Of Asylum/Detroit. He is a freelance photojournalist based in Michigan working for The New York Times, Reuters, Washington Post, The Haitian Times, and The Associated Press. He has won numerous awards including the Robert Capa Gold Medal 2019 & 2020 Pulitzer finalist