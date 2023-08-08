Scams for the humanitarian parole process began on social media within days of the I-134A humanitarian program launching in January 2023. While numerous sites and apps offer conversation and support amongst sponsors and beneficiaries, it’s not uncommon to see group users offering dubious advice or services with comments or challenges made by other users.

In one example, scammers illegally charged hundreds of U.S. dollars to send messages to The Haitian Times thinking the media outlet would find a sponsor to help Haitian beneficiaries immigrate to the United States.

Overview: Scammers on Facebook appear to be offering false help to get faster resolution from US immigration, for fees in the $100s. Recognize the red red flags to avoid falling for the fraud.

