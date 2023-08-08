Anne was nine years old when she was abducted in Port-au-Prince and held captive for three days.

It happened on a Wednesday morning in February 2006. She had woken up at her usual 5 a.m. and gotten dressed in her school uniform — a wrinkle-free burgundy pleated jumper-skirt over a white short-sleeve button-down shirt — issued at her all-girls Catholic school, College Saint Louis de Bourdon.

Overview: When she was 9, kidnappers snatched Anne on her way to school in Port-au-Prince in 2006. Now living in Boston, Anne is haunted by the old memories of her captivity and new fears that kidnappers will strike her family again as kidnapping-for-ransom schemes have skyrocketed amid Haiti's deterioration.

