Ariel Henry, Jean Victor Geneus,
Left: Jean Victor Geneus, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Haïti, addresses the general debate of the General Assembly’s seventy-seventh session. Photo credit: UN Photo/Ariana Lindquist. Right: Screenshot of the video where Prime Minister Ariel Henry of Haiti speaks during the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, 2021. Credit: news.un.org

PORT-AU-PRINCE—Last month, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry celebrated what he called the ‘imminent deployment’ of an armed multinational force to Haiti, after nine months of him beseeching larger countries for that support. Henry said such a force is critical if the Haitian police are to dismantle the heavily armed gangs whose violence has paralyzed the country.

Now, Kenya is poised to lead the armed force effort with approval from the United Nations Security Council expected later in August. 

I am Juhakenson Blaise, a journalist based in the city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. I cover the news that develops in this city and deals with other subjects related to the experience of Haitians for the Haitian Times newspaper. I am also a lover of poetry.