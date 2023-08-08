PORT-AU-PRINCE—Last month, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry celebrated what he called the ‘imminent deployment’ of an armed multinational force to Haiti, after nine months of him beseeching larger countries for that support. Henry said such a force is critical if the Haitian police are to dismantle the heavily armed gangs whose violence has paralyzed the country.

Now, Kenya is poised to lead the armed force effort with approval from the United Nations Security Council expected later in August.

