PORT-AU-PRINCE — Whether dancing, acting in a theatrical performance or singing, the children gave it their all as they took to the "Anba Tonel" stage of the Pye Poudre Cultural Center Saturday. And their appreciative audience never stopped applauding.

"I feel very happy to see my child having fun and singing," said a parent who had accompanied his child to the closing of the camp. "Despite the fragility of the country, we at least have this space that allows our children to develop their potential."

