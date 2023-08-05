Charles Edouard Durand,
Screenshot from video showing Cap-Haitien’s Government Attorney Charles Edouard Durand cutting the hair of a man on The Boulevard on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

CAP-HAITIEN — The recently appointed city attorney said it was simpler to cut off the locked hair of some men who allegedly threatened him than having them put in jail, so he took a pair of scissors and began chopping their hair right in the street.

“We, authorities, were threatened and aggressed by individuals,” City Attorney Charles Edouard Durand said in an interview with Wendy Phele, an independent reporter, after the recorded incident on Aug. 4.

Overview:

Cap-Haitien City Attorney Charles Edouard Durand cut the hair of at least two men, whom he said threatened him, because it was simpler than having them thrown in jail.

Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.