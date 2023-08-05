CAP-HAITIEN — The recently appointed city attorney said it was simpler to cut off the locked hair of some men who allegedly threatened him than having them put in jail, so he took a pair of scissors and began chopping their hair right in the street.

“We, authorities, were threatened and aggressed by individuals,” City Attorney Charles Edouard Durand said in an interview with Wendy Phele, an independent reporter, after the recorded incident on Aug. 4.

Overview: Cap-Haitien City Attorney Charles Edouard Durand cut the hair of at least two men, whom he said threatened him, because it was simpler than having them thrown in jail.

