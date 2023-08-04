An empty street in Port-au-Prince not far from the Bel-Air district gangs invaded the downtown Port-au-Prince area on March 7, 2023. Photo of Marvens Compère

PORT-AU-PRINCE—Gangs killed 82 people in Haiti in July, including 29 in the lower Artibonite, two watchdog groups said this week.

"The month of July 2023 is experienced as a real nightmare by the inhabitants of Liancourt, L'Estere, Petite Rivière de l'Artibonite and Verrettes in the Artibonite Department," said Fondasyon Je Klere (FJKL) in its Aug. 3 report. "The atrocities committed by the 'Gran Grif' and 'Kokorat sans Ras' gangs on the population in the region are shocking and appalling."

I am Juhakenson Blaise, a journalist based in the city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. I cover the news that develops in this city and deals with other subjects related to the experience of Haitians for the Haitian Times newspaper. I am also a lover of poetry.