PORT-AU-PRINCE — A former president of Haiti, Boniface Alexandre, died at his home on Friday in Delmas, reported Radio Métronome. He was 87.

The radio station said it confirmed the death with the son-in-law of the former head of state, who had been ill for several years. The illness was not disclosed, but in April 2023, son-in-law Jean Michel Brunache told the Radio Métronome that Alexandre could not leave his bed.

