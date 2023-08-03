Overview: A group of women reporters and members of various women organizations surprised Pierre-Paul with a visit as she was about to broadcast Jounal 4 Trè to support her after former President Michel Martelly dissed her in a song in 2016.

Liliane Pierre-Paul, a renowned Haitian journalist who died Monday, was heavily targeted and mocked by public figures because of her fearless reporting about them.

In 2016, in response to Pierre-Paul’s reports about former President Michel Martelly’s administration that was criticized for being chaotic, Martelly started a year-long denigrating campaign against her.

He went as far as writing a carnival song about her, calling her “Ti Lili” — Ti Lili means Little Lili in Creole — to belittle her.

To show support for Pierre-Paul, a group of women reporters and members of various women organizations surprised Pierre-Paul with a visit as she was about to broadcast Jounal 4 Trè, or 4 O’clock News, at Radio Kiskeya. They wore T-shirts that read Nou tout se Lili, or “We are all Lili,” and Lili cheri Ayiti diw mesi, or “Lili honey, Haiti thanks you.”

Here are some images from that rally, a testament to her impact on Haitian media, politics and society. All photos courtesy of Rachel Magloire.

Late reporter Liliane Pierre-Paul at Radio Kiskeya in Port-au-Prince when reporters visited her after former President Michel Martelly denigrated her in a song in 2016. Photo courtesy of Rachel Magloire