BROOKLYN—The City University of New York Haitian Studies Institute’s Ayiti in the City summer program aimed to fill gaps for students about Haiti’s history and spur interest in Haitian community institutions. Here are some images from the monthly program that took place in June 2023.

All photos by Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times.

