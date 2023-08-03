PORT-AU-PRINCE— Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau strongly criticized Haitian political leaders for “not taking responsibility” to address Haiti's governance and security challenges amidst the escalating violence caused by gangs.

Speaking at a press briefing in Toronto on Monday, Trudeau highlighted the longstanding financial and institutional support Canada has provided to Haiti over the past 30 years. He expressed deep concern that despite this assistance, Haiti is now facing a severe crisis marked by political instability and insecurity.

