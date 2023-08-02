The U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken officially praised Kenya for its proposal to lead a multinational armed force in Haiti, said a release from his office Aug 1. The day before, the State Department affirmed that it will submit the proposal as a United Nations resolution, a requisite step in the efforts to send the armed force that Haiti’s prime minister requested 10 months ago.

“The United States commends the Government of Kenya for responding to Haiti’s call and for considering to serve as the lead nation for a multinational force in Haiti to assist in addressing insecurity caused by gang violence,” said the Aug. 1 statement released to the public.

Overview: The United States has praised the proposal by Kenya to lead a multinational armed mission to help Haiti fight gangs. The U.S. and Ecuador will now write up the resolution for the United Nations to give final sign off.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.