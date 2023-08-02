PORT-AU-PRINCE - La Maison Dufort has once again transformed into an enchanting realm of creativity as it presents a captivating new exhibition under the esteemed guidance of accomplished artist Mario Benjamin.

The exhibit, organized by a CDA workshop, boasts a remarkable convergence of artistic expressions from a diverse group of fourteen artists. With each artist practicing traditional techniques such as painting, engraving, sculpture, and more, their work resonates with a profound love for contemporary artistry.

Overview: La Maison Dufort resents a captivating multi-form exhibition that has drawn crowds of art enthusiasts and curious visitors alike.

