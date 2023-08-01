PORT-AU-PRINCE — Journalist Liliane Pierre-Paul, an emblematic figure in the fight for freedom of expression and the press in Haiti, died at her home of a heart attack Monday, her family said. She was 70 years old.

The departure of the journalist, a recognizable voice against corruption over a career spanning 30 years on Haitian radio, leaves a large void in the Haitian media. Young and old practitioners of journalism reacted swiftly to the departure of Pierre-Paul, who founded Radio Kiskeya after working for years at Haiti Inter.

Overview: Journalists young and old, former collaborators, political leaders, former state officials hailed the work of the deceased former journalist.

