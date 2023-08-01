CAP-HAITIEN — Haiti’s women's football team failed Tuesday to make it out of the group stage of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, drawing the ire of fans and sports analysts toward the team’s coach, whom they say was not up to par.

The Haiti team lost 2-0 to Denmark Tuesday. Before that, they fell to England and China 1-0 in the first two games.

Overview: Fans are heavily criticizing Nicolas Delépine, head coach of the Haitian women’s soccer team, after Haiti was eliminated in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Tuesday.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.