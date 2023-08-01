Nicolas Delepine
Haitian women’s head coach Nicolas Delépine during a press conference in Australia on July 27, 2023, one day before Haiti’s game versus China. Photo credit: Haitian Football Federation (HFH)

CAP-HAITIEN — Haiti’s women's football team failed Tuesday to make it out of the group stage of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, drawing the ire of fans and sports analysts toward the team’s coach, whom they say was not up to par.

The Haiti team lost 2-0 to Denmark Tuesday. Before that, they fell to England and China 1-0 in the first two games. 

Overview:

Fans are heavily criticizing Nicolas Delépine, head coach of the Haitian women’s soccer team, after Haiti was eliminated in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Tuesday.

Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.