Overview: Two American kidnappings and additional gang-fueled killings and burnings coincide with a Level-4 U.S. State Department warning.

On the same day two Americans were kidnapped in Haiti and one day after United States diplomatic corps members were ordered to remain inside U.S. compounds, the State Department said all non-emergency personnel should leave Haiti and warned others to stop traveling there.

“Do not travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure,” the Level-4 advisory states. “The Department of State ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government employees and non-emergency U.S. government employees.

“U.S. citizens in Haiti should depart Haiti as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transportation options, in light of the current security situation and infrastructure challenges,” the warning said.

The July 27 State Department alert coincides with talks of a multinational armed force potentially heading to Haiti and the mounting security challenges have prompted an outcry for law and order to be restored. It came the same day as the kidnapping of a community health nurse and her child associated with the nonprofit group El Roi Haiti and after several days of strife that left at least 10 dead in a radio station attack and an assault of several neighborhoods sent hundreds of Haitians to the U.S. embassy’s gates fleeing gangs.

“U.S. citizens wishing to depart Port-au-Prince should monitor local news and only do so when considered safe,” the alert said. “Violent crime, often involving the use of firearms, such as armed robbery, carjackings, and kidnappings for ransom that include U.S. citizens are common.”

U.S. government workers, meanwhile, are limited only to the confined area around the Embassy and are prohibited from walking in Port-au-Prince, the alert continues. They are prohibited from using public transportation or taxis, visiting banks and using ATMs, driving at night, traveling between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. and traveling without prior approval and special security measures.

Days of strife, then the alert

The alert was issued “in light of the current security situation and infrastructure challenges” and does not say it is due to any particular incident.

Among the most recent reports, Alix Dorsainvil and her child, both U.S. citizens from New Hampshire, were kidnapped. Dorsainvil is married to Sandro Dorsainvil, the founder and director of El Roi Haiti. The nonprofit organization said the mother and child were taken while serving their community ministry, according to the group’s “Urgent Prayer Request” on El Roi’s website.

The State Department said Saturday it is aware of the kidnapping, is in contact with Haitian authorities and will continue to work with them and U.S. government interagency partners.

A few days prior to the kidnapping on July 23, about 50 heavily armed men with assault-style rifles attacked the town of Liancourt in Haiti’s Artibonite region in the early morning hours. They burned down the Radio Antarctique studio and dozens of houses in the area, as reported by the Committee to Protect Journalists. At least four residents were killed, 10 were injured and 10 abducted, according to the report.

Also that weekend, hundreds of residents of neighborhoods around the U.S. Embassy went to seek refuge in the courtyard outside the heavily-guarded American compound after gunfire broke out in nearby Tabarre, Dumornay and Truittier. By July 25, Haitian police had dispersed the crowd of displaced locals using tear gas in an operation which left scores injured.

“The police can’t be so cruel,” said a displaced man shown on a video, vibrating with anger. “The bandits chased us out of our house and now they’re coming to throw tear gas at us.”

In recent years, the U.S. has issued high-alert warnings to its citizens not to travel to Haiti due to heightened concerns over their safety. In March 2020, U.S. State Department issued a “Do Not Travel” alert, their highest travel advisory due to life-threatening risks.

Since the assassination of Prime Minister Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, gang activity has threatened many areas of Haiti, sending both Haitians and other countries’ citizens scrambling to leave.