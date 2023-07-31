On the same day two Americans were kidnapped in Haiti and one day after United States diplomatic corps members were ordered to remain inside its embassy compounds, the U.S. ordered all its citizens to leave Haiti and to stop traveling there.

The State Department July 27 alert followed a week of strife that left at least 10 dead in a radio station attack and sent hundreds to the U.S. embassy’s gates fleeing gangs.

Overview: Two American kidnappings and additional gang-fueled killings and burnings prompted a Level-4 U.S. State Department warning.

