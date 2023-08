MIREBALAIS, Haiti—Getting acquainted with the city where the Haitian international star Melchie Daelle "Corventina" Dumornay, who has made the residents of her hometown, Mirebalais, very proud.

Mirebalais courthouse where legal decisions are taken when Mirebalais residents are in conflict. Photo by Juhakenson Blaise/The Haitian Times

A view of Saint Louis de Mirebalais public square in the heart of the city, just at the entrance. Photo by Juhakenson Blaise/The Haitian Times

Saint Louis de Mirebalais church as it undergoes repairs. The Catholic Church is located next to the public square on the same line with the Mirebalais court. Photo by Juhakenson Blaise/The Haitian Times

A garbage collection truck from Mirebalais Town Hall in the Saint Louis public square. Photo by Juhakenson Blaise/The Haitian Times

Vendors of handmade bracelets, telephones and chargers, headphones and other electronic devices at the Place Saint Louis in Mirebalais, Haiti. Photo by Juhakenson Blaise/The Haitian Times

