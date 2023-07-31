PORT-AU-PRINCE—The Haitian government said it is in favor of Kenya’s proposal to lead a multinational armed force in Haiti and is prepared to receive the evaluation mission required to develop the mission's mandate and operational requirements.

"Haiti truly appreciates this demonstration of African solidarity," Haiti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean Victor Généus said on Twitter Monday. "It is with pleasure that Haiti will host in the coming weeks, the assessment mission that Kenya proposes to send."

Overview: Haiti’s government says it is very interested in Kenya's proposal to lead a multinational armed force to help combat gang violence, but some politicians oppose a possible intervention led by the African country because of its own humanitarian issues.

