MIREBALAIS, Haiti — Residents of Mirebalais continue to wish for the victory of the Haitian women’s football team, with deepened hope the country’s Grenadières could take Haiti all the way in the global competition. In exclusive interviews with The Haitian Times, residents also took the opportunity to honor and say how proud they are of the team’s top star Melchie Daelle “Corventina” Dumornay, a child of Mirebalais.

The Haitian Times spoke with several on July 27, ahead of the match against China in the Women's World Cup.

Overview: Residents of the central Haiti town share thoughts, wishes for football star Corventina

