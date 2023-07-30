PORT-AU-PRINCE — Kenya says it is ready to lead the deployment of a multinational armed force in Haiti and will include 1,000 of its own police officers in the fight to help the Haitian National Police (PNH) restore law and order by fighting off the 200 or so gangs whose rampant violence has been terrorizing Haitians in recent years.

Kenya’s proposed deployment once a United Nations Security Council approves such a mandate, said Alfred Ñganga Mutua, Kenya’s cabinet secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, in a statement Saturday.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.