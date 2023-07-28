MIREBALAIS, Haiti—In the moments just after China beat Haiti 1-0, residents of the town where superstar Melchie ‘Corventina’ Dumornay grew up let out a roar of disbelief, from the shock of Les Grenadières’ loss.

“Unfortunately, we lost against the Chinese team that was not even that superior,” said Jean-Claude Josaphat, a former soccer coach who counts Dumornay among his previous pupils. "It's not right that the team lost this match against a team with 10 players against 11."

