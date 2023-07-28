CAP-HAITIEN — Outside of a small lottery kiosk in Carénage, Cap-Haitien, about 30 men stood in a line to watch Haiti's World Cup game against China on Friday morning. Inside Quick Trust Bank — which often streams foutbòl matches, another five more stood or sat, all glued to the TV for the 7 a.m. game.

One man jumped out of his seat and cursed about every call that went against Haiti. Others outside clapped, whooped, booed and talked as the television set showed Haiti’s Grenadières on the field in the match against China.

