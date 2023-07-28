Football fans, Haiti soccer fans,
Fans get excited after Haiti was awarded a penalty kick but the call was overruled. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times

CAP-HAITIEN — Outside of a small lottery kiosk in Carénage, Cap-Haitien, about 30 men stood in a line to watch Haiti's World Cup game against China on Friday morning. Inside Quick Trust Bank — which often streams foutbòl matches, another five more stood or sat, all glued to the TV for the 7 a.m. game. 

One man  jumped out of his seat and cursed about every call that went against Haiti. Others outside clapped, whooped, booed and talked as the television set showed Haiti’s Grenadières on the field in the match against China. 

Some Haitians stood outside of a lottery kiosk to watch Les Grenadières' World Cup game against China.

Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.

