‘Septen’ band members at a concert in Cap-Haitien. Photo via L’orchestre Septentrional Facebook page

Beloved Haitian band L’Orchestre Septentrional d’Haïti, known for being a mainstay in music for decades, is commemorating 75 years of music with a big bash on July 27.

Overview: The fireball from the north, L’Orchestre Septentrional d’Haïti, celebrates its storied journey of 75 years making music that has left fans worldwide amazed at its ability to navigate Haiti's political landscape to leave an indelible mark on the nation's cultural heritage.

