In response to questions about Haitian locals fleeing to its embassy in Port-au-Prince for refuge, the United States Department of State said it is “deeply concerned” about the situation and is continuing to prioritize marshaling an armed force to help Haiti’s police curb the gang violence residents were escaping.

“Fulfilling Haiti’s request for international assistance remains fundamental to assisting the PNH in curtailing lawlessness and stopping rampant gang violence,” a State Department spokesperson told The Haitian Times via email Wednesday.

Overview: US officials pledge to keep working on finalizing a multinational force framework after Haitians run to its Port-Au-Prince embassy seeing refuge.

