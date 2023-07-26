Cap-Haitien airport,
Haitians with their suitcases after landing at the Cap-Haitien International Airport on July 25, 2023. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times

CAP-HAITIEN—For the first time in five years, Joa was finally sitting on a plane bound for Cap-Haitien. So eager was he to reach Haiti that as he sat on the plane, he began praying for it to go faster. 

“The plane was not moving fast enough,” said Joa, who preferred not to give his full name out of fear of being targeted as a visitor. “When we finally landed, I thanked God.”

Overview:

Despite the ongoing violence crisis in Haiti, many Haitians abroad still attend fèt chanpèt celebrations.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

Email me at onz@haitiantimes.com
Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.