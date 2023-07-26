PORT-AU-PRINCE—Police used tear gas to clear out dozens of families seeking refuge in the courtyard of the United States Embassy on Tuesday, one day after they fled relentless gang attacks in the Clercine neighborhood, according to local media and residents.

"I don't want to leave, I want to stay here and die," said a tearful young woman, shown in a video throwing herself on the ground when a police officer attempted to move her.

Overview: Dozens of families seeking refuge from relentless gang attacks were forced to leave the courtyard of the U.S. Embassy, where they had sought refuge. They were fleeing attacks that saw the kidnapping of journalist Blondine Tanis among many.

