Overview: Canada is disbursing $13 million worth of equipment out of a $100 million fund to help Haiti fight rampant gang violence and address other concerns.

PORT-AU-PRINCE— The Haitian National Police (PNH) will receive 250 motorcycles, 300 radios and 10 drones in the next two months from Canada to bolster the police force’s efforts to fight against gang violence, Canadian officials said Tuesday, a day after Haiti begun experiencing new violence that sent groups of residents fleeing various neighborhoods.

Canada’s Ambassador to Haiti, Sébastien Carriere, said via Twitter Tuesday that the assistance is an initial disbursement of $13 million, in US dollars, from a $100 million pledge the Canadian government made in March to support PNH.

“Canada also used this amount to increase its contribution to the multi-donor pooled fund of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for the PNH by an additional USD $10M,” Carrière said on Twitter.

That makes Canada the largest contributor to this fund, Carrière said.

The $13 million for equipment and supplies comes at a critical moment as the situation in the country remains precarious, with bandits resuming acts of violence following a decline in the vigilance movement ‘Bwa Kale.’ During the weekend of July 21 to 23, local radio across the capital and beyond reported that the country experienced incidents of violence, such as armed bandits committing crimes in several areas, resulting in deaths, injuries, and kidnappings.

The $100 million pledge from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had previously been announced after a meeting between Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden in March, where discussions covered topics such as the crisis in Haiti and calls for the deployment of an multinational force. Canada had refused to lead such a force and opted to provide financial support to the Haitian police to combat the growing menace of gang violence.

In addition to the financial aid, Canada has undertaken other strategic actions, such as sanctions against former president, prime ministers, other elected officials and business owners, to translate its support for the Haitian state and its police force. In February, a Canadian military plane flew over Haiti conducting reconnaissance flights to gather intelligence on criminal groups’ activities, particularly in Port-au-Prince. A month later, two Canadian army boats patrolled Haitian waters, exerting pressure on the bandits who often use the sea for illegal activities such as drug and human trafficking.

Canada also has other projects in support of the PNH that will soon begin their activities, Carrière said Tuesday. He further shared plans include a $8 million donation to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for combating financial crime and $12.5 million to strengthen the institutional and operational capabilities of the police, in collaboration with Cowater International.

Canada promised to soon inaugurate a new tactical command center for law enforcement officers and said that a new vetting office has already been inaugurated.

“Canada is exploring how it will use the remainder of this amount, in close discussion with the PNH,” said the Canadian Ambassador. “To clearly identify priorities, to ensure that our actions correspond to real needs and are coordinated with other donors.”