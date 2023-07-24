PORT-AU-PRINCE—Across social media groups and networks, Haitians are abuzz with euphoria and the local media have not stopped commentaries about Les Grenadières as the nation celebrates Haiti’s historic debut at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Two days after the match in Milton, Australia, Haitians are still talking with pride and admiration about their heroic athletes.

"As a Haitian, it is with an inexplicable feeling that I see my country in the cup," journalist Arnold Junior Pierre told The Haitian Times. "Haiti's participation in this World Cup, especially in this chaotic condition that Haitians live in 2023, shows that Haiti can do much more."

