CAP-HAITIEN—The Haitian women’s football team, Les Grenadières, has gone through an astonishing makeover since it debuted in 1991. From barely qualifying for regional tournaments to players imposing themselves in the biggest leagues outside of Haiti, each iteration has moved the team forward, leading to its appearance in the World Cup. Here are some images of the team through the years.
Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.