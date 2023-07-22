CAP-HAITIEN—The Haitian women’s football team, Les Grenadières, has gone through an astonishing makeover since it debuted in 1991. From barely qualifying for regional tournaments to players imposing themselves in the biggest leagues outside of Haiti, each iteration has moved the team forward, leading to its appearance in the World Cup. Here are some images of the team through the years.

Three players laughing during a training session of the Haitian women’s soccer team’s training camp in May 2010. Photo credit: Haitian Football Federation

The then Haitian women’s starting XI posing for a picture before a game on May 15, 2010. Photo credit: Haitian Football Federation

Soccer players warming up during the Haitian women’s soccer team’s training camp in May 2010. Photo credit: Haitian Football Federation

Haiti’s under-20 women’s soccer team celebrating after winning the Caribbean U-20 Cup at Stade Sylvio Cator in Port-au-Prince on Oct. 25, 2015. Photo credit: Haitian Football Federation

Former Haitian Football Federation (FHF) President Yves “Dadou” Jean-Bart looking at a sheet of paper during the Ordinary Congress of FHF on Oct. 18, 2015. Jean-Bart was pivotal in the team’s success, various experts have said, though allegations of sexual abuse have dogged him in recent years. Photo credit: Haitian Football Federation

Star player Melchie “Corventina” Dumornay (center) posing for a picture after the Coupe du Parlement final at Stade Sylvio Cator in Port-au-Prince on Dec. 25, 2018. Photo credit: Samuel Volcy

Members of Haiti’s women’s soccer team in the dressing room after their 4-0 victory against Senegal in their first of two FIFA Women’s World Cup Intercontinental Play-off games on Feb. 17, 2023. Photo credit: Haitian Football Federation

Haitian players celebrating a 2-1 win versus Chile during a FIFA Women’s World Cup Intercontinental Play-off game on Feb. 21, 2023. With this win Haiti booked its ticket to the World Cup. Photo credit: Haitian Football Federation

Players of Haiti’s women’s soccer team posing for a camera in Australia on July 18, 2023 — four days before their first game of the competition versus England. Photo credit: Haitian Football Federation