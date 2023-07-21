Some members of the Haitian Women’s Football Team. From left to right, defender Tabita Joseph, midfielder Sherly Jeudy, forward Nérilia Mondésir, forward Shwendesky Marcelus, defender Milan Pierre Jérôme, midfielder Melchie Dumornay "Corventina" and forward Batcheba Louis during the official photo shoot on July 18 ahead of the Women's World Cup. Photo courtesy of FHF Media

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Like many of her teammates on the Haitian Women’s Football Team, Les Grenadières, midfielder Danielle Etienne has always dreamt of playing in the Women's World Cup. Now, as her generation of Haitian footballers take the global stage in the  2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Etienne dreams of bringing home the top prize to Haiti. 

"To be the first Haitian women's team to make a World Cup is amazing," Etienne told The Haitian Times. "Being part of history is always great. All of the players have put their blood, their sweat and their tears into being an international athlete for Haiti."

Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.