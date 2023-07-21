PORT-AU-PRINCE — Like many of her teammates on the Haitian Women’s Football Team, Les Grenadières, midfielder Danielle Etienne has always dreamt of playing in the Women's World Cup. Now, as her generation of Haitian footballers take the global stage in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Etienne dreams of bringing home the top prize to Haiti.

"To be the first Haitian women's team to make a World Cup is amazing," Etienne told The Haitian Times. "Being part of history is always great. All of the players have put their blood, their sweat and their tears into being an international athlete for Haiti."

