Demonstrators angry at members of PNH after they stopped them on the road at Delmas 40B on July 20.

Two police vehicles parked in the streets to block the road in Delmas, to the demonstration calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Henry..

Protesters erected burning barricades on Route de Delmas as they marched to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Thursday July 20. All photos by Juhakenson Blaise for The Haitian Times

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Port-au-Prince to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Thursday July 20. All photos by Juhakenson Blaise for The Haitian Times

Protesters marched in Port-au-Prince to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, Thursday July 20.



PORT-AU-PRINCE- In the midst of demonstrations demanding his resignation, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry expressed joy and relief as the United Nations unanimously voted in favor of deploying a multinational force to support the Haitian National Police (PNH).

Arriving at Toussaint Louverture International Airport lounge after a series of meetings abroad, Henry appeared relieved as he spoke with the media about the UN decision. He took credit for the effort, having spent months begging for the deployment of the armed forces. Henry emphasized that the decision-making process involved numerous discussions and negotiations, culminating in a “promise” he fulfilled.

