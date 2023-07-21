PORT-AU-PRINCE- In the midst of demonstrations demanding his resignation, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry expressed joy and relief as the United Nations unanimously voted in favor of deploying a multinational force to support the Haitian National Police (PNH).
Arriving at Toussaint Louverture International Airport lounge after a series of meetings abroad, Henry appeared relieved as he spoke with the media about the UN decision. He took credit for the effort, having spent months begging for the deployment of the armed forces. Henry emphasized that the decision-making process involved numerous discussions and negotiations, culminating in a “promise” he fulfilled.
Overview:
