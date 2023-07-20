CAP-HAITIEN—It was a surreal experience that Amilcar Jean-Pierre will never forget. In the summer of 2009, Jean-Pierre, then a teenager, got off a tap tap at Bord de Mer de Limonade in northern Haiti to participate in his first fèt chanpèt.

As he walked off, he saw a woman waiting by the roadside. She wore a white dress, gold rings on each finger and multiple necklaces.

Overview: In Haiti, patronal festivities are said to bring together Catholics and Vodouists.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.