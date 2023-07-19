PORT-AU-PRINCE—Labor organizations in Haiti are condemning the government's oil price decrease, claiming it does little to alleviate the burden of public transport drivers and vehicle owners. Trade unionists have issued an ultimatum, giving Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry 72 hours to reconsider the decision or face widespread protests and work stoppages.

Authorities recently dropped the price of oil by 50 gourdes or 36 cents, for diesel and kerosene and 10 gourdes, about seven cents for gasoline — prices that critics say are “insignificant” compared to how much they had gone up. However, the trade union associations argue that the reductions are inadequate and insufficient in the face of the continuous rise in travel and maintenance expenses for drivers and vehicle owners. They demand a substantial reduction in fuel prices to ease the financial strain on the sector.

