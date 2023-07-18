Overview: Readers' comments to The Haitian Times explores the need for a clearer message in organizing efforts and the complexity of Dominican-Haitian relations.

As a Haitian, I fully understand DR and Dominicans reaction to Haiti. It is a natural reaction to protect their country and their racial make-up.

My anger and frustration are with Haiti’s political class. Nothing will change until nationalist Haitians take up arms, remove the entire political class, and install a nationalist/progressist government. Haiti is the problem, not DR.

Reader: Dave Lopes

Mr. Rousseau, thank you for your effort in writing this article. I am still not clear about the “message.” While I applaud the march in succeeding to bring so many Haitians to the street, it is not the first time this has happened.

We cannot march only to show we are united. I do understand that the march can be used as a negotiation tool. But what are we negotiating? There has to be a deeper and clearer message about what Haitians need in the short term. We unite around a particular issue that affect us all and that is the gangs choke-hold that is slowly closing Haiti’s airways.

This “fraternity” must keep going to help establish true constitutional law and order in Haiti, and make those at the helm accountable for their dirty deeds. Corruption is at the root of the problem.

Reader: Bust

I am from the Dominican Republic. My family has always welcomed all Hatians for as long as I can remember. As friends, for work or help them, with what ever we could. There is a problem of racism based on ignorance. Not only in DR but worldwide with neighboring countries.

I always hear the bad treatment but I never hear all the good the many Dominicans do for the Hatians community in DR. I personally know Hatians that came with nothing but are now successful in DR.

Most of the Hatians in DR do not want to go back to Haiti. If you are Hatian, you can go and do everything a Dominican can do. Your money is welcomed everywhere and so will you. A majority of the time, the problem is not being Haitian, but being poor and arriving to a country sleeping in new constructions or on the street. For some they look at that situation as a nuisance. But many, like my mother, always help. Hatians people are hardworking. In a short period they find work and prosper. There is two sides to this situation. May God Bless the people of Haiti.

Reader: Catalina Pena