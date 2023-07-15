PORT-AU-PRINCE—In renewing the mandate for its office in Haiti Friday, the United Nations Security Council includes a provision to consider deploying a multinational force as an option to fight insecurity in Haiti.

The provision, added for the first time since BINUH was established, is among several to be reviewed in the next 30 days. It comes nine months after Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry requested an armed force to combat gang-fueled violence, two weeks after the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Haiti and made an urgent appeal for more support, and nine days after U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said a multinational force is necessary to improve Haiti’s condition.

