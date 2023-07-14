Haiti's numerous crises and inability to meet the requirements for the Caribbean Community’s no-visa travel program are the reasons Haiti cannot participate at launch, the Haitian government said this week.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s office cited the factors to explain his decision as he faces criticism for not joining the regional travel program that will allow the citizens of Caricom member countries to move freely across those borders. In a July 11 note, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also headed by Henry, also said he did not ask that Haiti be excluded from free movement in Caricom countries. Rather, he said, he specified that the country is not immediately in a position to respond to this opportunity.

Overview: Haiti’s government gives reasons for not participating in the pact for free movement of Caribbean Community citizens.

