NEW YORK– Some might say very few musicians have brought Haitian drumming to a global audience like Tiga Jean Baptiste, a dreadlocked master Haitian percussionist who now spends most of his time in Senegal. Even fewer, they might say, have enriched the art of Haitian percussion with sounds from other cultures incorporated into their music, as Tiga has.

Next week, New Yorkers will have a chance to experience his music and judge for themselves when the drummer performs July 21 at LunÀtico, a musician-owned bar, restaurant and music venue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Overview: Tiga Jean Baptiste, a Haitian master drummer, integrates other countries’ instruments and influences.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.