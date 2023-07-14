The players of the Haitian women's national football team during the welcoming ceremony in the city of Perth, Australia on July 13, 2023.













PORT-AU-PRINCE— The Haitian government gave a $142,857 check to the Haitian Football Federation a few days before the launch of the Women's World Cup.

The funds are part of the Haitian government's support for Haitian football players and players, said Jean Tholbert Alexis, chief of staff to the Minister of Sports, who presented the 20 million gourdes check to Patrick Massenat, the coordinator of the Federation office.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.