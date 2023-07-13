By Tequila Minsky

BROOKLYN—A little over a year ago, drummers Jean “Fanfan” Rene and Steve Deats were speaking with Marie-Lily Cerat, executive director of the Haitian Studies Institute at Brooklyn College. The artists reflected on how certain rhythms might disappear as Haitian master drummers age.

Overview: A new project led by the Haitian Studies Institute highlights masters of Haitian drumming, a vital aspect of Haiti’s culture and legacy.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.