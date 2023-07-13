As part of a public transportation survey, the Haitian government is distributing 1.6 million gourdes, about $11,600, that commercial drivers who participate can use to pay for fuel, a trade union official said.

Jacques Anderson Desroches, head of the Strength to Save Haiti union (FOSAH), said the organization wants public transport drivers to take advantage of the subsidy, especially those who journey between provinces, by participating in its survey. Drivers will receive the subsidy in the form of fuel cards worth when they take the survey.

Overview: Haiti’s Ministry of Trade and Industry launched a survey to collect data about public transport, with a fuel card as an incentive to participate.

