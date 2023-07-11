Overview: The Relief for Haiti marches have sparked both hope and confusion within the Haitian diaspora. While these marches have succeeded in bringing together Haitians living in the United States, there seems to be a disconnect between the intended message and the perception of the audience.

By Bobb Rousseau

The Relief for Haiti marches held July 9 have accomplished what the multiple organizations of the Haitian diaspora have not been able to do in 30 years. However, they failed to deliver the message they wanted to the purported audience.

The primary goal of these marches was to unite Haitians living in the United States and demonstrate their political influence to American legislators. By being able to vote as a bloc, the Haitian diaspora can influence the outcomes of state and federal elections. However, from certain reactions seen in the media, it is evident that the message did not reach all participants, leading to a misunderstanding of the intended purpose.

The marches hold the potential to elevate the political value of the Haitian diaspora on a global scale. By uniting and mobilizing Haitians around the world, these events can create a sense of solidarity and empowerment. This newfound political force can influence policies and decisions that directly impact the Haitian community, both in their countries of residence and in Haiti itself. Therefore, it’s critical to better communicate the intended message in future will help the Haitian diaspora harness its collective power and make a significant impact on the political landscape.

For starters, the Haitian pastors, who played a prominent role in organizing and leading these marches, are essential in increasing the political value of the Haitian diaspora. Pastors must continue to use their influence and ability to mobilize their congregations to launch and maintain diverse political education programs that educate Haitians on voting for their interests, rather than on their color or origin.

By providing political education at the local level, particularly within churches, pastors can ensure that every Christian understands the importance of voting and the reasons behind their choices. This grassroots approach will empower individuals to make informed decisions and actively participate in the political process.

Moving forward, it is essential to maintain the momentum and continue to build on the sense of unity and empowerment within the Haitian community. By actively participating in the political process, the Haitian diaspora can shape policies and decisions that align with its interests and contribute to a more equitable and prosperous future.