Participants of the Relief for Haiti march in New Jersey carrying a banner that reads "Relief for Haiti International March New Jersey." Photo credit: Gamax Photography

Overview:

Pictures from the Relief for Haiti march in New Jersey.

Tens of thousands of Christians took part in the global march Sunday to advocate for a better Haiti, demand the U.S. to pass a bill to combat the gang violence in the Caribbean nation, keep the I-134A humanitarian parole program open and encourage Haitian Americans to register to vote.

Editions of the Relief for Haiti march, held by the Shekinah.fm non-denominational church based in Florida, took place in Italy, Germany, Haiti, Chile, Brazil and across numerous cities in the United States, including Florida, New Jersey and New York. Here are some pictures from the march in New Jersey, courtesy of Gamax Photography.

Email me at onz@haitiantimes.com
Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.

