Overview: Pictures from the Relief for Haiti march in New Jersey.

Tens of thousands of Christians took part in the global march Sunday to advocate for a better Haiti, demand the U.S. to pass a bill to combat the gang violence in the Caribbean nation, keep the I-134A humanitarian parole program open and encourage Haitian Americans to register to vote.

Editions of the Relief for Haiti march, held by the Shekinah.fm non-denominational church based in Florida, took place in Italy, Germany, Haiti, Chile, Brazil and across numerous cities in the United States, including Florida, New Jersey and New York. Here are some pictures from the march in New Jersey, courtesy of Gamax Photography.