Overview: Haitians are holding actions in Haiti and abroad around the anniversary of the Moïse assassination.

CAP-HAITIEN — At least two large demonstrations, a memorial mass and a sit-in are planned to denounce Haiti’s crises as the country laments the lack of progress in the Caribbean nation two years after the assassination of its last president, Jovenel Moïse.

South American mercenaries shot Moïse at least 12 times and wounded his wife, Martine Moïse, while the pair was at their home in Pèlerin 5, Port-au-Prince, in the early morning hours of July 7, 2021. Since then, more than 40 suspects have been arrested and are being held in custody in U.S. custody in Miami. So far, one mastermind, Rodolphe Jaar, has pleaded guilty and was sentenced in June to life in prison.

This year, Haiti’s government announced in a note, July 7 will be a day of mourning to mark the second year of Moïse’s brazen killing. Flags will be flown at half-mast and nightclubs and similar venues will be closed, the note states.

In the north’s largest city, a group called Ekip Mama plans to hold a memorial mass for Moïse at Cathédrale de Notre Dame du Cap-Haïtien, a renowned church in Haiti.

Flyer of a memorial mass to mark the second year anniversary of President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination.

Two days later on July 9, Shekinah.fm, a mega church headquartered in Miami, plans to hold a Relief for Haiti march out of New Jersey to bring awareness against violence in Haiti. Organizers expect more than 200,000 individuals from organizations across the globe, including 450 pastors and their congregations.

“Big changes happen in a country when ordinary citizens get up and say ‘That’s enough’ and that’s what we have in this march,” Gregory Toussaint, Shekinah.fm’s CEO and senior pastor, told The Haitian Times. “In this march, we’re saying we want to take responsibility.”

Holding the march close to the Moïse assassination, while not intentional, “falls into place nicely” because the killing is a reminder that Haitians need relief.

Ahead of the march, 120,000 people signed a petition to support a congressional bill that would require the U.S. Secretary of State to submit a report of the ties between gangs and Haitian politicians and elites. The bill, if passed, would also impose sanctions on those identified as supporters.

Demonstrators will also march to demand that the I-134A humanitarian program stays open because Haiti is facing a humanitarian crisis. I-134A, a program that allows U.S. residents to bring Haitians to the U.S., was contested in court in February.

Weeks later on Jul. 20, anti-government protesters plan to hold a sit-in at the home of Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Port-au-Prince to demand that he resigns. Henry was installed on that day two years ago, a controversial move that has since grown to full-throated denunciations after Henry was accused of taking part in the assassination and became heavily blamed for the country’s numerous crises.

Flyer of the July 20 sit-in in front of Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s office to demand him to resign.