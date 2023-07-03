PORT-AU-PRINCE— Haiti men's soccer team's journey in the 17th edition of the Gold Cup 2023 came to an end as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Honduras, leading to their elimination from the tournament. The decisive match took place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States, on July 2, marking Haiti's third game in Group B, which also featured Honduras, Mexico, and Qatar.

Despite the hopes of the Haitian people, the team's aspirations were dashed by Honduras' two goals. The players knew they had no margin for error in this crucial game. Their advancement in the competition hinged on avoiding defeat at all costs.

Overview: Haiti men's soccer team suffered a 2-1 defeat against Honduras on July 2 during their third game in the 17th edition of the Gold Cup 2023 competition at Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina, U.S.

