PORT-AU-PRINCE- The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres again called on the UN Security Council to take immediate action by authorizing the deployment of a robust international force to assist the Haitian National Police in their efforts to combat the violent armed gangs plaguing the country, the UN News reported.

“I continue to urge the Security Council to authorize the immediate deployment of a robust international force to assist the Haitian National Police in its fight against the gangs,” said the UN chief during a one day visit to Haiti.

Overview: United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres again called on the UN Security Council to take immediate action by authorizing the deployment of a robust international force to assist the Haitian National Police, PNH.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.