PORT-AU-PRINCE- In a solemn procession in Champ-de-Mars, Port-au-Prince devoted Catholics commemorated June 27 the feast of Notre-Dame du Perpétuel Secours or Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

With heartfelt prayers and tears, the faithful congregated on the Champ de Mars and made their way to the Bel-Air neighborhood, the former location of the Church of Notre-Dame du Perpétuel Secours before its relocation to Delmas 75. The procession attracted believers from all corners, united in prayer and celebration for the patroness of Port-au-Prince. It was escorted by the agents of the special police unit, UDMO.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.