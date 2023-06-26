PORT-AU-PRINCE— Haiti men's soccer team won their opening match against Qatar with a score of 2-1 in the anticipated 17th edition of the Gold Cup 2023. The game took place on June 25 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States.

Despite conceding an early goal to Qatari player Yusuf Abdurisag in the twentieth minute, Haitian striker Duckens Nazon, rose to the occasion. Just before the conclusion of the first half, Nazon converted a penalty in the forty-third minute, leveling the score at 1-1 and igniting the hopes of the Haitian supporters.

