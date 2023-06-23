PORT-AU-PRINCE—A Haitian Investigating Judge has ordered the arrest of ex-senator Youry Latortue for allegedly embezzling the public’s funds and of Joseph Lambert, ex-president of the Senate, on suspicion of obstructing justice. 

Investigating Judge Marthel Jean-Claude issued the warrants Thursday against the former politicians, both of which are among scores of Haitians sanctioned in the ongoing crackdown of prominent Haitians linked to gangs. 

