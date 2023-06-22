Overview: Two friends live different lives because one of them is legal in the Dominican Republic when the other is not.

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — Raquel Ogando, a Dominican born to Haitian parents, could be considered lucky.

Born in that country, Ogando received legal status when her mother later married a Dominican and her stepfather applied for citizenship on Ogando’s behalf. In the eyes of the law, she is considered Dominican, making it possible for her to work legally as a fast food worker. Another advantage is being able to visit Haiti multiple times.

In many ways, however, Ogando, 24, views herself as Haitian.

Raquel Ogando poses for a photo during a break at her fast food eatery job in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic in January 2023. Photo by Marvens for The Haitian Times

For one, she has confronted the racism many Haitians face. When she was in grade school, the Dominican children often told her not to sit in front, prompting confrontations. These would be the first of various physical confrontations that would come over racist acts, she said.

“If you’re going to mess with me for being Haitian, why wouldn’t I fight you,” Ogando said. “At judgment, I will be judged as a Dominican. But I will fight you as a Haitian. And that’s it.”

In contrast, her friend Danioulove Gernevil cannot travel to Haiti. Gernevil, 23, is fearful of being repatriated because she is considered illegal.

Danioulove Gernevil flashing a smile while sitting at Friusa Park in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic in January 2023. Photo by Marvens Compère for The Haitian Times

“I was almost born here, but wasn’t,” said Gernevil, while sitting at Friusa Food Park with Ogando in January.

She has lived in the Dominican Republic since she was three months old when her parents brought her over, but doesn’t have a legal status. As a result, Gernevil’s job prospects are limited to those that do not require documents. She babysits, works as a maid and resells retail goods to make a living.

For years, Gernevil said, she didn’t feel the need to become documented. But when she gave birth and tried to obtain a birth certificate for her child, her status became a factor. Having papers would also help Gernevil attend school, start a legal business, get health insurance and more.

In 2022, she had to travel to Haiti – for the first time – to obtain a Haitian passport so she could start the legalization process.

This article was supported by the Pulitzer Center as part of The Haitian Times’ Distant Neighbors series.